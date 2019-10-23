Surrey County Cricket Club signs Michael Neser

London [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): Surrey County Cricket Club on Wednesday signed Australian bowler Michael Neser for the first half of their County Championship season, which is to be held next year.

Neser was a part of Australia's Ashes squad but never featured in the playing XI.

Acknowledging the development, Neser said: "It has been a long-held ambition of mine to play county cricket. To be able to do so at The Kia Oval alongside some fabulous players is obviously hugely exciting for me."

"I look forward to contributing and helping the guys challenge at the top of the County Championship in 2020," he added.

The 29-year-old right-arm seamer has more than 150 wickets in the First-class career.

Neser displayed a brilliant performance in the 2019/20 Sheffield Shield game with a five-wicket haul earlier this month. (ANI)

