Surrey sign Shadab Khan, D'arcy Short for 2020 Vitality Blast

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): England county Surrey on Thursday announced the signing of Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan and Australian batsman D'arcy Short for the Vitality Blast T20 tournament in 2020.

The 21-year-old Khan has significant international experience as he made his debut in 2017 having played 35 T20Is and 43 ODIs.

He was vice-captain of semi-finalists Islamabad United in this year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has appeared in both the Big Bash League and Caribbean Premier League.

"I have been waiting for this opportunity to play county cricket for a long time and T20 cricket at The Kia Oval is a great place to start. I am honoured to be following in the footsteps of some great Pakistan cricketers and will do my best to make both my new team and the Surrey fans proud," Khan said in an official statement.

On the other hand, Short has replaced Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch as Surrey's overseas batsman for the competition.

The 29-year-old Short scored 483 runs in just 12 innings for Durham in this year's competition, the fourth most in the tournament.

"I enjoyed my time in the Blast in 2019. To have the opportunity to come back in 2020 and play in front of full houses at one of the best grounds in the world is brilliant. I am already looking forward to joining up with the boys and I thank all involved for the opportunity," Short said.

Short also provided the side with bowling skills as he went on to pick 13 wickets in this year's tournament with his left-arm wrist spin. (ANI)

