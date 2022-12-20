Suryakumar Yadav continues rich vein of form, smashes 90 on Ranji Trophy return

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his rich vein of form, smashing an explosive half-century on his return to Ranji Trophy on Tuesday.

The batter smashed 90 off just 80 balls against Hyderabad in his team's Elite Group B match at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. There were shades of T20I Suryakumar Yadav in this knock as it included 15 fours and a six, struck at a strike rate of 112.50. He was dismissed leg before wicket by Mehrotra Shashank.

Unbeaten knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal (138*) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (73*) helped Mumbai reach 326/2 in 63 overs on Day one, the third session of the match. Opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for just 19 by Kartikeya Kak.



Mumbai was notably the runners-up in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy, losing to Madhya Pradesh in the finals.

Suryakumar has been in fantastic form this year in T20Is. In 31 T20I matches this year, he has scored 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56, with two centuries and nine fifties and the best score of 117. He is the highest T20I run-scorer this year.

But the batter has not been able to replicate his T20I success in ODIs. He has scored only 260 runs in 13 ODIs this year at an average of 26.00 and just one half-century under his belt.

Notably, Suryakumar has a fantastic first-class cricket record. In 77 matches and 129 innings, he has scored 5,326 runs at an average of 44.01. He has scored 14 centuries and 26 half-centuries, with the best individual score of 200. (ANI)

