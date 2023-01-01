Suryakumar Yadav thanks fans for "love and support" during his breakout year of 2022

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav thanked fans for their love and support shown during the last year, which saw him dominate the batting charts in the shortest format of the game.

Suryakumar hopes for "even greater year" ahead.

"As we enter the year 2023, with unexplainable gratitude in my heart, I thank you for all the love and support you have showered upon me this year. Here's hoping for an even greater year ahead, wishing you all a very happy new year," tweeted Suryakumar.

Suryakumar had a breakout year in 2022.

In 31 T20I matches last year, he aggregated 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56, with two centuries and nine fifties and the best score of 117. He is also the highest T20I run-scorer this year.



He also played 13 ODIs last year, scoring 260 runs at an average of 26.00, with one fifty.

Overall, he played 43 innings in 2022, scoring 1,424 runs at an average of 40.68, with two centuries and 10 fifties. He finished as India's second-highest run scorer across all formats, despite not playing Test cricket.

The batter was a revelation during India's semifinal run in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, scoring 239 runs at an average of 59.75 in six matches with three fifties. He struck at a strike rate of 189.68.

The year also saw him getting crowned as the number-one batter in ICC T20I Player Rankings in November.

"SKY", as he is known to his fans, concluded this wonderful chapter of his career with a nomination for the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year Award 2022.

Suryakumar will be next seen in action from January 3 to 15 as he is the part of Indian white-ball squads for the home series against Sri Lanka, consisting of three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. He would be looking forward to strengthening his claim for a place in the Indian ODI squad and a spot in the ODI World Cup squad. (ANI)

