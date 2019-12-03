Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai in first Ranji Trophy match

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Batsman Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Mumbai in the first match of the upcoming Ranji Trophy, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed on Tuesday.

The state cricket association has also included India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and opening batsman Prithvi Shaw for the first game of the domestic competition.

Mumbai squad for the first match: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Eknath Kerkar.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu announced a 15-member squad for the first two games led by all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

The state cricket association has also included opening batter Murali Vijay and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the first two matches of the domestic competition.

Washington Sundar will be joining the team for the second match, and as a result, K Mukunth will be released from the squad. (ANI)

