Sushant Singh Rajput was a chirpy guy, trained relentlessly for Dhoni biopic: Kiran More

By Vishesh Roy

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): As the world has been shaken by the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, former India cricketer and chairman of the selection committee, Kiran More on Sunday reacted to the news and remembered the time spent with him during the training period for biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Sushant, aged 34 on Sunday died after allegedly committing suicide as he was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai.

The Bollywood actor is renowned for his portrayal of MS Dhoni in the former skipper's biopic. The movie had released in 2016 and it immediately captured the attention of critics and audiences and Sushant's performance was hailed from all corners.

Kiran More was exceptional in training Sushant Singh Rajput and by the looks of the movie, now it is safe to say that the hard work paid off.

Talking to ANI about Sushant's working regime, More said: "Definitely, it is a big shock, it is a huge loss to the film industry and to me as well because we worked closely for nine months, we had become good friends, we obviously worked in a professional front, but he had to make the transition from an actor to a cricketer, it was a big challenge for me to make him bat, like Dhoni, keep wickets like Dhoni."

"But all the credit goes to him you know, he worked really hard for that movie, he used to practice for three-fours every day for nine months, he never said no to whatever we tried, he was not a cricketer so he was very open to all the suggestions, he worked very hard and all the credit goes to him," he added.

More also said that Sushant was a keen learner and was always trying to learn and grow. He also said that the actor was even scolded but he never got angry or showed any tantrums.

"Whatever I told him, he followed. I even scolded him a few times but he never behaved badly. He knew I was very strict with him regarding the training and practice sessions, he was open to suggestions, as a student he was outstanding and as an actor, he was more than that. He got really involved and he wanted to prove to the world that he wants to do something special," More said.

"It was one of the best biopics and people took him as Dhoni. Sushant was a very chirpy guy, he always wanted to talk, he talked about high-level things and was a keen observer. He told me what he was and how much he has struggled, we talked about everything," he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.

Originally from Bihar, Rajput started off his career with television and gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor's TV serial 'Pavitra Rishta', while acting alongside actor Ankita Lokhande.

He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'.

Last year, Sushant starred in Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor and he movie won acclaim from both critics and audiences. (ANI)

