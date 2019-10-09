Sussex Cricket extend head coach Jason Gillespie's contract

Sussex Cricket head coach Jason Gillespie
ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:56 IST

Sussex [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Sussex Cricket on Wednesday extended head coach Jason Gillespie's contract and he will now hold the position until end of the 2022 season.
Gillespie, who took over as Sussex head coach at the start of the 2018 season, is delighted over his contract extension.
"I really feel we're moving in the right direction, which is really pleasing. I can't fault the efforts of all our players and coaches. We're all on the same page; everyone wants what's best for the club, and I feel we're progressing in reaching those aims," Sussex Cricket's official website quoted Gillespie as saying.
"We've had some really good times together, and we've had some challenging times, but we're all clear about what we're setting out to achieve and focussed on improving and developing to keep us moving forward," he added.
Gillespie further stated that he will repay the faith shown in him by the club.
"That's a pretty special thing to be part of. I want to thank the club for the opportunity to carry on being part of that and for showing faith in me. I'm determined to repay that faith by keeping things moving in the right direction and hopefully having some success down the track," Gillespie said.
Sussex Cricket's chief executive Rob Andrew said they wanted some continuity as there is going to be a lot of change in cricket over the next couple of years.
"We are delighted to announce that Dizzy [Gillespie] has extended his contract through to 2022. There is going to be a lot of change in cricket over the next couple of years and we wanted some continuity through this period," Andrew said.
"We still have a lot of work to do to improve the men's side and we were disappointed not to achieve promotion to division one of the County Championship this season. It is where the club aspires to be," he added.
Andrew said Gillespie, along with his coach team, will be working hard to move the club forward.
"We have been more consistent in our performances in T20 and 50-over cricket in the last couple of years but need to find that consistency in Championship cricket as well. Dizzy and his coaching team will be working hard to move the club forward and we are delighted he has chosen to help us on this journey," he said. (ANI)

