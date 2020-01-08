Sussex Cricket signs Stuart Meaker

Sussex [UK], Jan 8 (ANI): Ahead of the preparation for the 2020 season, Sussex Cricket signed England's fast bowler Stuart Meaker here on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old praised the cricket club and said that he feels excited to join the club.

"I'm delighted to have joined Sussex 'by the sea'. I've always admired their work ethic and values as a club from afar," Sussex Cricket official website quoted Meaker as saying.

Meaker said that he is looking forward to playing for the side and contribute to its success.

"I look forward to being able to contribute to an already supremely talented squad of players as well as a team with direction and desire to achieve success and silverware in the future," he said.

Stuart has represented England in two ODIs and two T20Is. Meaker in 2008 made a debut for Sussex and has taken 348 wickets in 167 appearances.

Meaker is Sussex's sixth signing ahead of the preparation for the 2020 season. Earlier, Ravi Bopara, Tom Clark, Mitch Claydon, Travis Head, and Rashid Khan have joined the club. (ANI)

