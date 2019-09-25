Australian batsman Travis Head
Sussex Cricket signs Travis Head for 2020 season

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:45 IST

London [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): Sussex Cricket on Wednesday signed Australian batsman Travis Head as their overseas player for the 2020 season.
The left-handed batsman will play in all formats.
Acknowledging the signing, former Australian bowler and Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said, "To have a high-quality international batsman like Travis on our staff in 2020 is very, very exciting."
Head has amassed 1,273 runs with an average of 34.40 in ODIs. In 16 international T20s, he has scored 319 runs at a strike-rate of 130.20. He scored 191 runs in the Ashes 2019 before being left out at The Oval.
"We wanted a top four batsman to improve our team and Travis will do that. He's shown his class in his international career so far, he brings some useful off-spin and he will offer good leadership support to our captains from his time leading South Australia and the Strikers," Espn Cricinfo quoted Gillespie as saying.
Australia's cricket schedule next year is less hectic and the players will be free during the English summer.
"We also felt it was important to sign an overseas batsman that would be able to join us for most of the season and give us some continuity," said Gillespie.
Head has played 12 Test matches for Australia, scoring 854 runs at an average of 42.70, including a top score of 161 against Sri Lanka in Canberra in February this year. (ANI)

