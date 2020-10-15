Sussex docked 24 points over Mitch Claydon's incident

London [UK], October 15 (ANI): English county Sussex has been docked 24 points for this year's Bob Willis Trophy as the club admitted that pacer Mitch Claydon used hand sanitiser on the cricket ball.

The club also admitted that this act brought the game of cricket into disrepute, ESPNCricinfo reported.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, The England and Wales Cricket Board's Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) has now punished Sussex for Claydon's act and the 24-point deduction now leaves Sussex on 12 points.



The county has also dropped from fifth to the sixth spot in the South Group.

The sanction on Sussex was imposed after deciding the club had breached ECB directives 3.3 and 3.7.

Earlier, Mitchell Claydon was given a nine-match ban for using hand sanitiser on the cricket ball. The incident had taken place in Sussex's match against Middlesex in August.

Claydon had figures of 3 for 23 and 0 for 41 in the match against Middlesex, which Sussex lost by five wickets.

He then featured in two Vitality Blast fixtures, but he ended up missing the quarter-final defeat against Lancashire, after which his ball-tampering ban was confirmed. (ANI)

