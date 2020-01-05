Sydney Sixers defeat Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in BBL

Coffs Harbour [Australia], Jan 5 (ANI): Sydney Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at International Sports Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 177, Sixers got off to a steady start as openers Josh Philippe and Justin Avendano put on 47 runs in the first six overs.

The duo put on 72 runs for the first wicket before the partnership was broken by Harry Conway as he dismissed Avendano (47) in the ninth over of the innings.

Daniel Hughes then joined Phillipe at the crease and both batsmen put on 51 runs for the second wicket. However, Rashid Khan dismissed Hughes (24) in the 15th over, reducing Sixers to 123/2, who were still 54 runs away from the target.

James Vince's (13) stay at the crease did not last long as he was sent back to the pavilion with Sixers still needing 26 runs from 13 balls.

In the end, Philippe managed to hit big shots in the final two overs and Sixers went away with a win by seven wickets and with three balls to spare. Philippe and Tom Curran remained unbeaten on 83 and 10 respectively.

Earlier, cameos from Adelaide Strikers' batsmen enabled the side to post 176/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Batting first, Strikers lost their opening wicket with 24 runs on the board as Jake Weatherald (15) was sent back to the pavilion by Jackson Bird in the second over.

Phil Salt (25) and Alex Carey (29) then put on 47 runs for the second wicket. But their stint at the crease was cut short and Strikers was reduced to 78/3 in the 10th over.

Strikers kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. In the end, Michael Neser (25) and Rashid Khan (14*) played quickfire cameos to ensure that the team went past the 170-run mark.

Jonathon Wells (40) was the top-scorer for Strikers while Lloyd Pope took two wickets for Sixers.

Brief Scores: Sydney Sixers 180/3 (Josh Philippe, Justin Avendano 47, Rashid Khan 1-34) defeat Adelaide Strikers 176/6 (Jonathon Wells 40, Phil Salt 25, Lloyd Pope 2-41) by seven wickets. (ANI)

