Sydney Sixers lift BBL tropy, defeat Melbourne Stars by 19-run

Sydney [Australia], Feb 8 (ANI): Spirited Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Stars by 19 runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) final on Saturday to lift the season nine trophy at Sydney Cricket Ground.

In a rain-affected match, the overs were curtailed to 12 each side. Chasing 117, Stars got off to a worst possible start as they lost four quick wickets. They were reduced to 25/4 in 4.1 overs as Marcus Stoinis (10), Nic Maddinson (0), Glenn Maxwell (5), and Peter Handscomb (6) were sent back to the pavilion.

Ben Dunk and Nick Larkin stitched 15-runs partnership for the fifth wicket. The former was caught in front of the wickets by Nathan Lyon in the seventh over after scoring 11 runs.

Seb Gotch joined Larkin in the middle and added 14-run. Gotch (8) was scalped by Steve O'Keefe in the ninth over.



Nathan Coulter-Nile and Larkin fought hard till the end but the duo was not able to put their side over the line. Stars fell short of 19 runs and managed to score 96/6 in 12 overs.

Coulter-Nile scored 19* while Larkin remained unbeaten on 38 runs. For Sixers, Lyon and O'Keefe clinched two wickets each.

Earlier, Stars won the toss and asked Sixers to bat first. Josh Philippe's half-century guided the team to a total of 116/5 in twelve overs.

He scored 52 off 29 balls including three sixes before being picked by spinner Adam Zampa. Steve Smith and Jordan Silk played brief innings of 21 and 27 respectively.

James Vince (2), skipper Moises Henriques (7) and Daniel Hughes (0) were failed to leave their impact on the scoreboard. Zampa and Glenn Maxwell both scalped two wickets each.

Brief scores: Sydney Sixers 116/5 (Josh Philippe 52, Adam Zampa 2-24) defeat Melbourne Stars 97/6 ( Nick Larkin 38*, Nathan Lyon 2-19) by 19 runs. (ANI)

