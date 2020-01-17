Sydney Sixers likely to get services of Steve Smith, Josh Hazelwood

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 17 (ANI): Sydney Sixers may get a massive boost in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) as the side is likely to avail services of Steve Smith and Josh Hazelwood for next week's fixtures in the tournament.

The side is currently placed at the second position in the table, and Sixers is likely to avail Nathan Lyon for Saturday's clash against Sydney Thunder, cricket.com.au reported.

Smith and Hazelwood can also play the match on January 23 against Brisbane Heat. Both the players are currently the part of Australia's squad in the ongoing three-match ODI series against India.

New South Wales (NSW) batsman Smith had led Sixers to victory in the inaugural season of Australia's domestic T20 competition. However, he has not represented the side for the last six years.

Hazelwood has played two games for the Sixers in the ongoing edition.

The duo's availability for the match against the Heat on January 23 would need to be approved by Cricket Australia (CA).

"I think it'd be great if Cricket Australia would pay attention - of course, they pay attention to their players - but take that into consideration," cricket.com.au quoted Sixers coach Greg Shipperd as saying.

"We're wanting them back out of India as soon as possible. Nothing's been confirmed there but we'd like to have Steve and Josh available," he added.

Sixers have played ten matches so far in the tournament, managing to win six games so far. (ANI)

