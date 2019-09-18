England batsman James Vince
England batsman James Vince

Sydney Sixers re-signs James Vince for BBL season nine

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:57 IST

Sydney [Australia], Sept 18 (ANI): England batsman James Vince has been re-signed for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season nine with Sydney Sixers on Wednesday.
The captain of Hampshire in England's county cricket competition, Vince played the second half of BBL season eight last summer as a replacement for fellow England team member Joe Denly and impressed the team management.
Vince has represented his country in all formats of the game and was part of England's World Cup-winning squad, playing his last ODI against Australia at Lord's in July.
The 28-year-old right-hander said he was looking forward to helping the club improve on last summer's semi-final appearance in the new five-team finals format.
"I'm delighted to be returning to the Sixers for BBL season nine. My family and I were made to feel very welcome at the Sixers and had a wonderful time living in Sydney. The SCG is an amazing stadium to play at and we had some great support there last season. I look forward to more of the same this season," Vince said.
"Having lost out in the semis in BBL|08 I'm hoping we can go all the way this time around. There is a huge amount of talent in the squad and some great people at the club. I'm looking forward to contributing to what is hopefully going to be a great BBL for the Sixers," he added.
Experienced Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd said Vince earned plenty of admiration during his eight-game stint with the Sixers in the last season.
"We are delighted to have secured James Vince as our second international player for the coming season. He made a huge impression within our group through his consistent performance in the vital number three position that assisted the team reaching the semi-finals," Shipperd said.
"As captain of his county Hampshire, and an England player, he brings great knowledge, leadership, and calm to our group," he added.
Shipperd also paid tribute to Vince's ability with the willow.
"He is one of the sweetest strikers of the ball in the world, with a rare purity of strokes on both sides of the wicket making him tough to contain," Shipperd said.
"Who can forget his breathtaking unbeaten partnership with Josh Philippe at the SCG? He will complement beautifully our opening duo of Philippe and Daniel Hughes," he added.
The upcoming BBL season will commence from December 17 and Sixers will play their first match against Perth Scorchers on December 18. (ANI)


Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:18 IST

China Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out after losing to Busanan...

Changzhou [China], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the ongoing China Open after facing a 21-10, 21-17 defeat at the hands of Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round match on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:25 IST

Sydney Thunder signs Chris Morris for upcoming BBL season

Sydney [Australia], Sept 18 (ANI): The Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder on Wednesday announced the signing of South African all-rounder Chris Morris for the upcoming season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:49 IST

John Stones out for a month due to muscle injury, says Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Manchester City suffered a blow as manager Pep Guardiola on Tuesday confirmed that defender John Stones was ruled out for a month due to muscle injury.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:33 IST

Meghalaya School wins U-17 Junior Boys Subroto Cup International...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Hopewel Elias Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya defeated Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) by 1-0 in the final of U-17 Junior Boys Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at Dr Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:12 IST

The country stands behind Ben Stokes in support: Tom Harrison

London [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Harrison on Tuesday backed Ben Stokes after an English daily published a report about the cricketer's secret family tragedy, saying that the country stands with him in support.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

Every match day is a new day, says India U-16 head coach Bibiano...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As India and Turkmenistan get ready to face-off each other in the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifier, Blue Colts head coach Bibiano Fernandes has said that players must respect their opponents whenever they step on the field, as every match day is a new day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:50 IST

David Alaba out for two-three weeks, confirms Niko Kovac

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Bayern Munich's David Alaba is set to stay out of action for two-three weeks, manager Niko Kovac confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:18 IST

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini confirm...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday said Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini have confirmed their availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:01 IST

Bangladesh A squad announced for Sri Lanka tour

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday announced their 16-man A squad which will tour to Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:57 IST

Kiren Rijiju sanctions Rs 5 crore for Anju Bobby George's academy

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 5 crore to athlete Anju Bobby George's Athletics Academy at Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:19 IST

UAE announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019

Dubai [UAE], Sept 17 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday announced its 15-man squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:06 IST

Fans always expect Real Madrid to win Champions League, says Eden Hazard

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Real Madrid's Eden Hazard said that fans have 'so much expectation' and always want them to win the Champions League.

Read More
iocl