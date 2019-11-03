Australia cricket team in action against Pakistan (Photo/ ICC Twitter)
Australia cricket team in action against Pakistan (Photo/ ICC Twitter)

Sydney T20I: Aus-Pak match stopped due to rain

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:32 IST

Sydney [Australia], Nov 3 (ANI): The first T20I of the three-match series between Australia and Pakistan being played here at the Sydney Cricket Ground was stopped due to rain on Sunday, forcing the hosts to abandon their chase before the end of overs.
Chasing 119 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis method in 15 overs, Australia got off to flying start as openers David Warner and Aaron Finch put on 41 runs in the opening 3.1 overs.
At that score, rain once again played spoilsport and the players were forced to leave the field. The rain did not relent and as a result, the match had to be abandoned in between.
Earlier, Pakistan got off to a bad start after being put in to bat as the side lost its opening two wickets with just ten runs on the board. Fakhar Zaman (0) was dismissed by Mitchell Starc while Haris Sohail (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Kane Richardson.
Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan retrieved the innings for Pakistan as the duo put on 60 runs for the fourth wicket. But as soon as the side started to get momentum on their side, Australia came back with the wicket of Rizwan (31). Ashton Agar dismissed the batsman in the 11th over, reducing Pakistan to 70/3.
With Pakistan's score at 88/3 in the 13th over, the heavens opened up and the match had to be stopped due to rain.
When the rain stopped, a significant amount of time was wasted and as a result, the game was curtailed to 15-overs per side.
Pakistan just got 2.4 more overs to bat and they were able to manage just 19 runs to take their total to 107/5. Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 59.
Pakistan and Australia will next take on each other in the second T20I on Tuesday. November 5. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 13:03 IST

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay completes 100 international caps for India

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team's forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay achieved the milestone of completing his 100 international caps for the country on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:53 IST

Indian women hockey team midfielder Monika completes 150...

Bhubaneswar (Odhisha), [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The second match in the two-legged FIH Olympic Qualifiers witnessed the Indian women's hockey team midfielder Monika achieve the milestone of completing 150 international caps.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 11:07 IST

'You what? His armpit?': Jurgen Klopp not amused with VAR's decision

Leeds [UK], Nov 3 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has given his reaction on the Video Assistant Referee's (VAR) decision to disallow Robert Firmino's goal in the match against Aston Villa in the ongoing Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:32 IST

Mohammad Irfan, the oldest pace bowler to play for Pakistan...

Sydney [Australia], Nov 3 (ANI): Pacer Mohammad Irfan on Sunday became the oldest pace bowler to play for Pakistan since Imran Khan in 1992.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:02 IST

Wellington T20I: New Zealand defeats England to level scores in...

Wellington [New Zealand], Nov 3 (ANI): New Zealand displayed an all-round performance to defeat England by 21 runs on Sunday in the second T20I of the five-match series here at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:42 IST

Every player dreams of medal, says coach Reid after securing...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): After thrashing Russia in the FIH Olympic qualifiers, Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid exuded confidence of team giving its best performance in the upcoming Olympics and said that everyone dreams of having a medal in these games.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:41 IST

VAR disallows Firmino's goal ruling his armpit offside, netizens...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): In the match between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the ongoing Premier League, a bizarre incident was witnessed as Liverpool Robert Firmino's goal was disallowed by VAR as it ruled the player's armpit offside.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 08:04 IST

Final fixtures for ICC Men's T20 World Cup announced

Dubai [UAE], Nov 3 (ANI): The final fixtures for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup were announced on Sunday as Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland qualified for the tournament after an impressive showing at the global qualifying event.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 07:51 IST

Our real preparation starts now: Women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): After qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne said that the real preparation will start now and the entire side is focused on winning a gold medal for the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:51 IST

Delhi hosts 13th NEC Tamchon Football Tournament

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The 13th edition of ongoing NEC Tamchon Football Tournament kicked off recently at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:38 IST

Rahane attends emblem launch of FIFA U-17 Women's WC 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday attended the emblem launch event of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup at the Gateway of India here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:34 IST

Kiren Rijiju, Praful Patel unveil official emblem of FIFA U-17...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The official emblem of FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 was unveiled in the presence of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel at the Gateway of India here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl