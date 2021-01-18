Sydney Test hero Vihari meets KTR, discusses cricket

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): India cricketer Hanuma Vihari on Monday met Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao and had a discussion on cricket with the state minister.

"It was a pleasure meeting you and having a conversation about cricket sir. @KTRTRS," Vihari tweeted, along with his photo with KTR.

The player was in Australia for the ongoing Australia tour. However, he was ruled out of the series decider after suffering a Grade 2 tear on his hamstring during the third Test, and subsequently, returned to India on Friday.



Vihari, who was going through a lean patch, put on a brilliant fight as he played 161 balls and formed a brilliant partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin to deny Australia a win in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After the conclusion of the third Test, it was revealed that he batted with a Grade 2 tear to script the Sydney draw.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the team management had revealed that the scan reports were in and Vihari had a Grade 2 tear which not only ruled him out of the final game, but also put him in doubt for the initial stage of the upcoming England series. It generally takes 3 to 6 weeks to completely recover from a Grade 2 tear.

"His scan reports are in and he has a Grade 2 tear which means the boy batted for around 3 hours with searing pain. He deserves praise for standing there and holding fort like a true champion," the source had said.

In the ongoing fourth Test, India need 324 runs to win the match on the final day. A win will see the 'injury-ravaged' Indians register back-to-back series wins on Australian soil and a draw will see them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against all odds. (ANI)

