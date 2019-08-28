Representative image
Representative image

Sydney Thunder re-sign Alex Blackwell, Rachel Haynes for upcoming WBBL

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:55 IST

Sydney [Australia], Aug 28 (ANI): Sydney Thunder on Wednesday confirmed re-signing batters Alex Blackwell and Rachel Haynes for the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).
Haynes will be taking over the captaincy from Blackwell in the upcoming tournament.
Blackwell had previously led Thunder for four seasons, leading the team to a tournament victory in the very first edition.
"I am very proud of what we achieved in WBBL|01. We were a group of cricketers who were somewhat underrated on paper by outsiders, who went on to win the inaugural WBBL title. My biggest role in this was ensuring that each person felt valuable to our club objectives because of their skill set and because of their unique personality," Blackwell said in a statement.
"Rach is decisive and reads the game incredibly well. She is successful in her own game because she is calculated and has a clear game plan to each opposition bowler that matches to her strengths. She fearlessly puts the team ahead of personal milestones. She is a wonderful role model to us all," she added.
Blackwell is the team's all-time leading run scorer with 1,435 runs at an average of 35.87.
Haynes has been with the team since the inception of the tournament. She has played 57 matches for the side, scoring 1416 runs at an average of 25.74.
"I am really excited about the opportunity ahead and to take over from Alex Blackwell who is set such a fantastic foundation for the club and was a key part of the inaugural win for the club in WBBL|01," Haynes said.
"We have got a really great summer ahead of Australian cricket, and I think particularly WBBL as a standalone format is really exciting for players and fans. It is a great opportunity for the players to go out there and showcase their skills, and really show the fans and general public what they're capable of," she added.
The WBBL season will commence from October 18 this year and the final will be played on December 8.
Sydney Thunder will play their first match against the Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval on October 18.
Each team will play 14 matches in the WBBL tournament, and the top four teams in the group stage will progress to the semi-finals. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:02 IST

US Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas lashes out at chair umpire

New York [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): After losing the first round match against Andrey Rublev in the US Open, Greece's tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas lashed out at the chair umpire Damien Dumusois, saying the official was incorrect in what he told him during the match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:24 IST

Modi lauds Indian Para-Badminton players for performance in BWF...

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Indian Para-Badminton players for their performance in the recently concluded BWF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:30 IST

US Open: Cori Gauff wins her debut main draw match

New York [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): The 15-year-old Cori Gauff made a winning start to her US Open main draw campaign as she defeated Russian Anastasia Potapova 3-6, 6-2,6-4 in the first round match on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:58 IST

DDCA has taken right decision in renaming Feroz Shah Kotla after...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju has said that Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have taken the right decision of renaming the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:37 IST

Keemo Paul replaces Miguel Cummins in Windies squad for second...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 28 (ANI): All-rounder Keemo Paul has replaced pacer Miguel Cummins in the West Indies squad for the upcoming second Test match against India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:14 IST

US Open: Nadal storms into second round

New York [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal stormed into the second round of US Open on Tuesday (local time) as he defeated John Millman 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 04:46 IST

Was expecting 2017-like long match with Okuhara, says World...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday said that she was prepared for a 2017-like long match with Japanese player Nozomi Okuhara during the BWF World Championships and added that a dominating game led her to a historic win.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:40 IST

Pune youth becomes first Indian to complete 'La Ultra The High' marathon

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Ashish Kasodekar, a youth hailing from Pune, has become the first Indian to complete the 555 kms long 'La Ultra The High' marathon in Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:44 IST

Learnt from mistakes to bounce back, says PV Sindhu

Hyderabad [India], Aug 27 (ANI): After winning the gold medal at BWF World Championships, PV Sindhu on Tuesday said she was learning from her mistakes and corrected them which allowed her to bounce back with strength.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:22 IST

Eric Cantona to receive UEFA President's Award

Nyon [Switzerland], Aug 27 (ANI): Former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona will receive the 2019 UEFA President's Award, UEFA announced on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:10 IST

FIFA U- 17 Women's World Cup India 2020: Bhubaneswar gets...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The city of Bhubaneswar got a provisional clearance as the first venue for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, the Organising Committee confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:51 IST

Rijiju distributes Rs 1.82 crore prize money among...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday handed over cheques worth Rs 1.82 crore to para-badminton world championship winners following some amendments in the guidelines.

Read More
iocl