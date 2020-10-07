Sydney Thunder re-signs Arjun Nair for BBL 10

Sydney [Australia], October 7 (ANI): Arjun Nair has been re-signed for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season ten with Sydney Thunder on Tuesday.

The right-arm spinner, who played his first game in Thunder colours as an 18-year-old, said signing his new deal was a commitment to what he openly describes as his "second home".

"Sydney Thunder has been like a second home to me. I've been there for the last four years, and one year as a rookie," sydneythunder.com.au quoted Nair as saying.



"For me, playing in the Big Bash for the Thunder is a big deal and it means a lot. I'm from Sydney's western suburbs, and I've always loved the club," he added.

Sydney Thunder coach Shane Bond described Nair's skill, allied with his willingness to back himself regardless of the situation, as assets that will help provide Sydney Thunder's season with an edge.

"Sydney Thunder is fortunate where, as part of our planning, we have a really nice group of local spinners. What's exciting is that apart from being very different [bowlers], they're all multi-skilled as well," Bond said.

"He had a great opportunity with the bat last summer - he's a more than capable batsman - and he played some very important cameos for us. He has a very different skillset as a bowler, and he's still developing that while doing some very different things, he added.

Sydney Thunder is set to open its tenth BBL campaign on December 5 against the Melbourne Stars at the MCG, before playing its second game at Sydney Showground Stadium on December 8 2020 against Perth Scorchers. (ANI)

