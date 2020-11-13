Sydney Thunder sign Baxter Holt for BBL 10

Sydney [Australia], November 12 (ANI): Sydney Thunder have announced the signing of Baxter Holt for the upcoming tenth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The 21-year-old, who provided a glimpse of his exciting potential in the two matches he played for Thunder during BBL season eight, was forced to spend time over the last 12 months re-programming his body how to properly move, walk, and even stand up, after suffering a debilitating back injury.

"About three years ago my back started to play up after I tore my left hamstring four times in the space of 12 months," Holt said in an official statement.



"We scanned my back thinking that could maybe be an issue for it, and discovered I had a slight bulging disc pressing a nerve," he added.

Holt soldiered on for 18 months, but he said the injury became unbearable last October while representing the Cricket Australia XI in a T20 match against Pakistan at Bankstown Oval.

"I really struggled to get through that, and I actually struggled getting out of a squat [position after a ball was bowled]," he said.

"Talking to the doctor, we knew it was time to hang it up for a bit. That was the start of about four months I had out last year," Holt added.

Sydney Thunder will open its tenth BBL campaign on December 12, 2020 against the Melbourne Stars at Manuka Oval in Canberra. (ANI)

