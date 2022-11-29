Sydney Thunder sign Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir to strengthen spin attack

Sydney [Australia], November 29 (ANI): Big Bash League franchise Syndey Thunders have roped in Pakistani legspinner Usman Qadir to improve their bowling attack.

He'll primarily fill in for Tanveer Sangha, who has yet to play this season due to a stress fracture in his back. Qadir is Thunder's fourth overseas player, joining Alex Hale, Rilee Rossouw, and Fazalhaq Farooqi on a team that can field three in the playing eleven.

Farooqi, an Afghanistan quick bowler, was a recent signing after David Willey, Thunder's platinum signing in the overseas player draught earlier this year, withdrew from his contract.

Qadir, who has played 23 T20Is for Pakistan, has previous BBL experience with the Perth Scorchers and stated his desire to play for Australia three years ago before continuing his international career with Pakistan.



His Scorchers record was modest, with six wickets in seven games and an economy rate of 8.45. He played as a reserve for Pakistan in the recent T20 World Cup in Australia.

"Usman joins us with plenty of experience, having represented Pakistan, and playing in T20 leagues around the world. Importantly, he has firsthand knowledge of Australian conditions, he played for Western Australia and South Australia's Futures League, so he knows what to expect," said Andrew Gilchrist, the head of Sydney Thunder as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Sydney Thunder commence their BBL campaign on the tournament's opening day against Melbourne Stars in Canberra.

Qadir's father, Abdul, who died in 2019, was recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Sydney Thunder squad Ben Cutting, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Usman Qadir, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner. (ANI)

