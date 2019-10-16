Sydney Thunder signs Chris Tremain for upcoming Big Bash League

Sydney [Australia], Oct 16 (ANI): Sydney Thunder on Wednesday signed Australian pacer Chris Tremain for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The pacer has signed a three-year deal with the team and with this, he will be making a return to the squad from Melbourne Renegades, with whom he won the title last year.

"I do not think my game has changed too much. I think I have changed quite a bit. I have played a lot more cricket; experienced a lot more. I have had a lot more success, and I have failed a lot more. I have had a career, basically," Tremain said in an official statement.

"When I was at the Thunder last time, I was really young. I was still learning how to do things - not even cricket. Everything was really raw and full of youth," he added.

Tremain had previously played for Thunder between 2012 and 2015. In this edition of the BBL, Tremain will join Chris Morris to boost the side's pace bowling attack.

He has joined England's big-hitting batsman Alex Hales and former Brisbane Heat middle-order batsman Alex Ross in the new-look Thunder squad.

"We just wanted a good, serious, hardened pro and I think he showed his value for the Renegades last season-opening the bowling through the back-end of the season," Thunder coach Shane Bond said.

"He's just a solid performer day-in, day-out. He knows what he's doing, he's durable and he's a great guy around the team. He just brings that experience that we were missing a little bit last season," he added.

Sydney Thunder will play their first match in the tournament against Brisbane Heat on December 17.

Thunder squad for the tournament: Callum Ferguson (C), Jonathan Cook, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Gurinder Sandhu.

