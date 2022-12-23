Sydney Thunder terminate Afghan bowler's contract from BBL

Sydney [Australia], December 23 (ANI): The contract of Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi with Sydney Thunder has been revoked as a result of a hearing before Cricket Australia's conduct commissioner.

In accordance with a statement, the club was made aware of a complaint regarding Farooqi's behaviour following an incident on Thursday and forwarded the case to CA's integrity section for review. Thunder made the decision to end his contract after the investigation, a subsequent hearing, and the commissioner's decision.

According to a Cricket Australia statement, the specifics of this situation have not been revealed and no further comment will be made. It is understood that no police officers were present throughout the incident.



"The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated. Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident," said Cricket New South Wales CEO Lee Germon as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The franchise has not yet decided who would replace the player after being suspended from the league.

Farooqi was hired in November to take David Willey's place, who withdrew from the competition. In each of Thunder's first four games, he was a member of the starting lineup.

He made an impression during his very first game for the team, going 2 for 20 against the Melbourne Stars and then 3 for 20 against the Adelaide Strikers. (ANI)

