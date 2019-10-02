Sydney Thunders signs Alex Hales for BBL

Sydney [Australia], Oct 2 (ANI): Sydney Thunders on Wednesday signed England batsman Alex Hales for the upcoming Big Bash League.

Hales became the second player after South African Chris Morris to be signed as an overseas player for the Thunder this season.

Acknowledging the signing, former New Zealand bowler and Thunders coach Shane Bond said, "He's one of the best T20 batters in the world. To have someone of his quality available for the whole tournament for us is a great pick up."

"I spent a little bit of time with him at the Mumbai Indians and came up against him when I coached New Zealand and he smacked us a number of times," he added.

Hales has amassed 1644 runs in T20Is with a blistering strike rate of 136.65. The right-handed batsman has previously played for the Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL.

"I really can't wait to return to the Big Bash," Thunders quoted Hales as saying.

"It's such a hugely respected tournament around the world. The standard of cricket is amazing and any chance you get to visit Australia and play over there is amazing, so I'm really looking forward to it," he added.

Hales has featured in 70 ODIs, 60 T20Is and 11 Tests for England. (ANI)

