Sydney's COVID-19 cluster could see Tests between SCG and Gabba switched

Sydney [Australia], December 20 (ANI): A fresh COVID-19 cluster in Sydney has forced Cricket Australia to mull over the upcoming third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), set to begin from January 7.

Cricket Australia's officials are still hopeful of holding the third Test between India and Australia at the SCG but they have also nominated scheduling the third Test at Brisbane, and switching the fourth match of the series to Sydney, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Cricket Australia's coronavirus group is also due to meet today to discuss the impact of Sydney's virus cluster on the SCG Test, set to begin from January 7.

Due to the fresh COVID-19 cluster in Sydney, the Sydney to Hobart yacht race has been cancelled and there is doubt over the SCG Test between India and Australia.

If the third Test indeed goes ahead at the Gabba, then it would mean that the fourth Test then would be played at the SCG from January 15-19.



As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, the plan of holding the third Test at Gabba has surfaced as it would allow the Australian and Indian teams, and television broadcast crews, to cross borders more easily.

If the growing cluster in Sydney prompts the Queensland government to close its border to people from Sydney then it could make it impossible to travel from Sydney to Brisbane.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also announced increased restrictions on Sunday. Sydney-based players David Warner and Sean Abbott had flown to Melbourne earlier than planned on Saturday to isolate there ahead of joining the Australian Test team.

India stumbled to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the four-match series. On the third day of the first Test, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs to go 1-0 ahead. Australia chased down the total comfortably in 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.

India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26. (ANI)

