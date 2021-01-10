Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: BCCI increases hosting fee from Rs 2,50,000 to 3,50,000

By Nitin Srivastava

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has increased the hosting fee for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament for the 2020-21 season from the existing Rs 250,000 to Rs 350,000.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a letter to state associations playing host to the T20 tournament, said the Participation Fee payable to all the participating teams is also increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. The decision has been made to assist staging associations and participating teams for the conduct of domestic cricket amid the coronavirus pandemic.



"This is in relation to the hosting fee of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament 2020-21. After receiving the feedback from the staging associations at the recently held AGM in Ahmedabad and the subsequent discussions with my colleagues at the BCCI, I am pleased to announce an increase in the hosting fee for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament for 2020-21 season from the existing INR 250,000 to INR 350,000," Shah said.

"Further, the Participation Fee payable to all the participating teams is also hereby increased from INR 50,000 to INR 75,000 for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament for 2020-21 season. All these measures are being implemented in order to assist the Staging Associations and participating teams for the conduct of the domestic cricket amidst these unprecedented Covid times," he added.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya welcomed the decision and said the increase in hosting fees would help in reducing the burden of the host associations.

"This is a good initiative by the BCCI. Since the tournament is Bio Secured, many extra facilities had to be created and specific arrangements had to be made. The increase in hosting fees would certainly help in reducing the burden of the host associations," Dalmiya told ANI. (ANI)

