T Natarajan joins SRH squad ahead of IPL 2021

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Left-arm pacer T Natarajan on Thursday joined the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Hyderabad-based informed about the update on their official Twitter handle and wrote: "Our Yorker King is here."

Natarajan was part of the India T20I and ODI squad which recently played against England. He, however, featured in the playing XI in just one T20I and ODI against England.

In the ODI series decider, he bowled the last over of the match and defended 14 runs to hand India a thrilling win. Natarajan also took the key wicket of Ben Stokes in the match and he finished with the figures of 1-73.

The seamer from Tamil Nadu came into the limelight in the previous IPL edition in the UAE where he was labelled as the 'yorker machine'. He bagged 16 wickets in as many games in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.



The 29-year-old will now shift his focus on the IPL from where it all started last year.

SRH will begin their IPL 14 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 11. (ANI)







