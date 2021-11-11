T20 WC, 2nd SF: Australia win toss, opt to bowl against Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking at the toss, Australia skipper Finch said, "We will bowl. The wicket will not change a lot over the course of the game. The guys are relaxed, there'll be obvious nerves. This pitch has played true right through the IPL and the World Cup, no changes."

On the other hand, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said, "We'll have to put runs on the board and then defend it. It's an honour to lead this bunch of players, looking forward to playing some good cricket. UAE is our backyard, we know these conditions well. No changes for us as well."



Australia finished at the second spot in Group 1 after winning four matches out of five while Pakistan topped Group 2 of the Super 12 stage after winning all five matches.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi. (ANI)

