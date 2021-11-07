T20 WC: Abu Dhabi chief curator Mohan Singh passes away ahead of Afghan-NZ game

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 7 (ANI): Sheikh Zayed Stadium chief curator Mohan Singh passed away in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.



Mohan Singh hailed from Mohali and was the curator of Sunday's match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. As per sources in the known of development he was found dead in his room, ahead of the Super 12 match.

Mohan came to Abu Dhabi in September 2004 after training to be a curator in India at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali, where he had been employed since 1994, first as a ground supervisor as well as assisting the coaches.

Afghanistan is currently facing New Zealand in their last Group 2 match. Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. The side got off to a bad start in a crunch game. (ANI)

