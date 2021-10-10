T20 WC: Afghanistan confirm final 15-man squad

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 10 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday have announced a revised 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, with Mohammad Nabi as captain.

Afghanistan is slotted in Group 2 of the Super 12s, along with India, Pakistan, and New Zealand. In the revised 15-man squad, the likes of Sharafuddin Ashraf and Dawlat Zadran, who were in the initially announced squad, have now been named travel reserves alongside Samiullah Shinwari and Fazal Haq Farooqi.

At the same time, Farid Ahmad Malik has been promoted to the top 15 from reserves. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will kick-start their T20 World Cup campaign against a qualifier from Group B on October 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.



The winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will take home a winners' cheque of USD 1.6 million while the runners-up will get half that amount, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Sunday.

All 16 competing teams will receive part of the USD 5.6 million allocated as prize money for the tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Afghanistan squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmad Malik, and Naveen Ul Haq.

Reserve players: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, and Fazal Haq Farooqi. (ANI)

