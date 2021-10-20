T20 WC: Akeal Hosein replaces injured Fabian Allen in West Indies squad

Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI): The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has approved Akeal Hosein as a replacement for Fabian Allen in the West Indies squad on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Hosein, who has played nine ODIs and six T20Is, was named as a replacement after Allen was ruled out due to an ankle injury. Hosein was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.



The replacement for Hosein in the reserves list will be the uncapped Gudakesh Motie.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid, and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull, and Ian Bishop (Independent Members). (ANI)

