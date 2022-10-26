T20 WC: "Arshdeep's ability to handle pressure is phenomenal," says India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

Sydney [Australia], October 26 (ANI): India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Tuesday heaped praise on young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh, saying his ability to handle pressure is phenomenal.

Arshdeep wreaked havoc on Pakistan's top order on Sunday as he dismissed star batters Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Asif Ali at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The left-arm fast bowler, who is playing his first World Cup, finished with the figures of 3/32 as Pakistan managed to post a competitive total of 159/8.

"If we follow him (Arshdeep) for the last couple of years, looking at the way he's performed I think the one thing that stands out with that kid is his ability to build pressure. He did hard work in IPL and he is doing hard work in different phases he bowls (for India) i.e. the first powerplay and then death overs," Mhambrey said in the pre-match press conference.

"The composure he has shown, the clarity of thought process I think there will be ups and downs in his career but the way he has come back (after Asia Cup) the ability to handle pressure is phenomenal and I am not really surprised the way he has bowled in the first game (against Pakistan). We have a lot of confidence in him and he has a good future," he added.



Mhambrey praised the all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who played a crucial role in the match against Pakistan. India looked in no position to win the match after they were reduced to 31/4 while chasing a target of 160 runs. But 'Chasemaster' Virat Kohli brought them back into the match with a brilliant stand of 113 with Hardik Pandya, who played a crucial knock of 40 from 37 deliveries as well.

Indian bowling coach also confirmed that Hardik Pandya is fit and has no thoughts of resting him against the Netherlands. India will play the Netherlands next, with the match scheduled for October 27 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Hardik gives you that balance and option. He bowls you those four overs. Hardik wants to play all the matches. We are not thinking of resting him and no one is looking for rest. Hardik played a crucial knock. Virat finished the game but Hardik also played a crucial role. He gives you an option with both bat and ball. Pandya is fine and is available for the game against the Netherlands," Mhambrey said.

The veteran bowler Ravichandran Ashwin showed his great presence of mind in the final over to guide India to a four-wicket win over Pakistan at the MCG.

When questioned about what conversation the management had before sending Ashwin, Mhambrey said: "It is other way around."

"When it comes to Ashwin, it is him who tells us that this is what I am going to do. It is just the way he is. He showed his composure and the presence of mind to actually leave that ball. If you look at it, any other individual at that stage would just swing his bat but that is Ashwin for you," Mhambrey said. (ANI)

