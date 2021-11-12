T20 WC: Ashwin backs Gambir's take on Warner's 'double-bounce' six against Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], November 12 (ANI): India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday shared his views on David Warner smashing a double-bounced delivery from Mohammad Hafeez for a six during Australia's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against Pakistan.

In the eighth over of the innings, the ball slipped out awkwardly from Hafeez's hand. The ball bounced twice before Warner dispatched it into the stands over deep mid-wicket. The umpire signalled no-ball because the ball had bounced twice before signalling a six.

Ashwin who has been a regular part of the debates involving the Spirit of Cricket -- ever since he Mankaded Jos Buttler in the IPL -- opined on the issue when former cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to call out the "shameful" act of Warner and tagged veteran spinner for his views on the same.



"What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99?" Gambhir wrote.

Journalist Peter Lalor called it a 'bad take' to which Ashwin wrote: "His point is that if this is right , that was right. If that was wrong, this is wrong too. Fair assessment? @plalor."

Replying to another user on the thread, Ashwin sarcastically wrote: "Absolutely it was a wonderful hit by @davidwarner31. Great shot."

Ashwin was recently dragged into the Spirit of Cricket debate after he along with his Delhi Capitals teammate Rishabh Pant sneaked a single against Kolkata Knight Riders after the ball took a deflection of the wicketkeeper's body in the 2021 edition of IPL. (ANI)

