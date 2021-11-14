T20 WC: Aussies have 'match winners' but Kiwis will win final, feels McCullum

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum has backed the Kiwis to win the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

McCullum said Australia have plenty of "match-winners" but skipper Kane Williamson and the team will get over the line.

"All the best to both teams @BLACKCAPS and @CricketAus tonight in the T20 World Cup Final.

Aus boys have plenty of match winners but I feel it may be Kane and the boys time," McCullum tweeted.

New Zealand lost fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to injury before the tournament and now will be without batter Devon Conway for the final.



Conway suffered a hand injury after punching his bat after being dismissed in the semi-final.

"The loss of Devon is a big one, he's been a big part of all formats for us. It's a disappointing and freak thing to happen," Williamson had said in the press conference on Saturday.

"For us, it's keeping our focus on the task and all of our players are focused on the opportunity, to go out and adjust to a different venue and opposition tomorrow," he added.

While these are two contrasting units, both are high on confidence after inspired shows in the semi-final games and it will all boil down to who manages to hold the nerves better in the summit clash. (ANI)







