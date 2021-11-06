T20 WC: Australia keep semis hope alive with win over West Indies

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 6 (ANI): Australia demolished West Indies in their final Super 12 match in Group 1 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

With this 8-wicket win, Aussies are now in a good position to make the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh played the innings of 89* and 53 respectively as Australia chased the target of 158 in 16.2 overs.

The two-time men's T20 World Cup winners, West Indies racked up an impressive 157/7 first up on the back of their top-of-the-order batters. And in reply, Australia never looked uncomfortable in chasing it down, as they gathered two points with 22 balls to spare.



Opener David Warner was in fine form, as he brought up a half-century to keep Australia well on track in their chase. With some help from Mitchell Marsh, he brought down the ask to an even 60 needed off 60 balls. Australia went into the drinks break at 98/1. The duo continued with carnage as after six overs following Marsh dismissal, Aussies chased the target.

Earlier batting first, West Indies posted 157/7 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Kieron Pollard and Evin Lewis played innings of 44 and 29 respectively. Josh Hazlewood came back from an expensive first over to pick up four wickets.

Brief Scores: West Indies 157/7 (Kieron Pollard 44, Evin Lewis 29; Josh Hazlewood 4-39, Adam Zampa 1-20) vs Australia 161/2 (David Warner 89*, Mitchell Marsh 53; Akeal Hosein 1-29, Chris Gayle 1-7) (ANI)

