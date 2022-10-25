T20 WC: Australia win toss, opt to field against Sri Lanka; Zampa misses out due to COVID-19

Perth [Australia], October 25 (ANI): Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in their Group 1, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Perth on Tuesday.

This match is a must-win for Australia as they are heading into the match after losing to New Zealand in their campaign opener. On the other hand, Sri Lanka registered a win against Ireland at the start of their campaign.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch said at the toss, "We will bowl first, that is the best strategy on this surface and we cannot think too far away in the tournament as of now. Looks like a decent pitch with a good grass surface. Adam Zampa is out with illness, replaced by Ashton Agar."



Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said at the toss, "We are excited and well-prepared, looking forward to this game. The camp is very confident since the Asia cup and we have performed consistently, have chased down good scores. We have Pathum Nissanka back, no other changes."

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara. (ANI)

