T20 WC: Boult, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell star as New Zealand thrash India by 8 wickets

Dubai [UAE], October 31 (ANI): Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi starred with the ball before Daryl Mitchell smashed 49 off 35 to help New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets in the Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

With this defeat, India has now lost two games in the ongoing tournament while New Zealand has bounced back after losing the first match.

Mitchell and Kane Williamson stitched a 72-run stand for the second wicket to steer the New Zealand chase.

Chasing 111, New Zealand got off to a decent start as openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell stitched a 24-run stand. Jasprit Bumrah gave India the first breakthrough when he dismissed Guptill in the fourth over.

But the target was so low that New Zealand didn't falter and kept scoring at a brisk rate as Kane Williamson and Mitchell look comfortable at the crease.



In the end, just when New Zealand were about to wrap up the win, Bumrah dismissed Mitchell in the 13th over.

However, with 15 runs needed in 44 balls, it was too late for India as New Zealand got home in the 15th over.

Earlier in the day, India had a bad start as Ishan Kishan made a little impact before Tim Southee struck to remove another Indian opener, KL Rahul.

India's score read 35/2 after six overs in the innings. Rohit Sharma went to the pavilion two overs later as the Asian side kept losing wickets.

India's fortunes then took a huge blow when Virat Kohli was caught on the boundary of the very first ball after the drinks break, leaving India 48/4 after 10.1 overs.

After the torrid start, India collected 11 runs in the last over as they reached 110 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: India 110/7 (Ravindra Jadeja 26*, Hardik Pandya 23; Trent Boult 3-20, Ish Sodhi 2-17) vs New Zealand 111/2 (Daryl Mitchell 49, Kane Williamson 33; Jasprit Bumrah 2-19) (ANI)

