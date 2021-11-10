T20 WC: Charlotte Edwards predicts final between England and Australia

Dubai [UAE], November 10 (ANI): Former captain of the England women's cricket team, Charlotte Edwards believes that the English side will clash with Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final.

The semifinals of T20 World Cup 2021 will see Group 1 toppers England take on New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on November 10 while Group 2 toppers Pakistan will play Australia in Dubai on November 11. The final will be played in Dubai on November 14.

England have already suffered a major blow ahead of knockouts as opening batter Jason Roy was ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup on Monday due to a calf injury. This was England's second big injury concern of the tournament after bowler Tymal Mills was ruled out of the campaign with a thigh strain.

"Of course, the main worry for England is Jason Roy's injury. He's a massive player for England, he brings so much firepower to the top of the order and he's a hard man to replace," Charlotte Edwards wrote in her ICC column on Tuesday.

"With Tymal Mills also missing the rest of the tournament through injury, England have been hit a couple of times in a week, which is always tough - especially in two such big positions, opening batter and death bowler. Those roles are tricky to replace but we have spoken a lot in recent years about England's enormous white-ball depth and now is the time for that to come to the fore," she added.

Charlotte Edwards opined that a final between arch-rivals England and Australia is on the cards.

"The two semi-finals are so hard to call. Pakistan have been playing some great cricket Australia have played some tough games and has been under quite a bit of pressure, which always holds you in good stead going into a semi-final. They have been under more pressure than England and Pakistan," she wrote.

"With that in mind, I think it will be an England-Australia final, just as it was in Barbados in 2010. Hopefully, this one will end in the same result," the former batter added. (ANI)