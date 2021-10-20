T20 WC: England need to find way to maximise first six overs, says Vaughan

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Wednesday said that the Eoin Morgan-led side needs to find a way to maximise the first six overs if they are to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The former England captain also said that Dawid Malan needs to get on with his innings or Jonny Bairstow should bat at number three.

"England need to find a way of maximising the first 6 overs better ... If Malan is going to chew up so many balls in the power play he needs to either get on with it or Bairstow should Bat 3 ... #T20WorldCup," tweeted Vaughan.



In the ongoing warm-up match between England and New Zealand, the former posted a total of 163/6, owing to Jos Buttler's knock of 73.

Malan ended up scoring 11, but not before chewing 15 balls, On the other hand, Bairstow scored 30 from 21 balls with the help of two fours and two sixes.

England had lost its first warm-up game against India by seven wickets on Monday.

The Morgan-led outfit will open its T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday against West Indies. (ANI)

