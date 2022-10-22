T20 WC: England win toss, opt to field first against Afghanistan

Perth [Australia], October 22 (ANI): England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan in their Group 1, Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Monday.

England skipper Jos Buttler said at the toss, "We are going to bowl. It has been a long build-up, there has been some good games we are as ready as we can be. Everyone is raring to go. Really excited and great honour to captain your country in a World Cup. We have a lot of talent in the squad. We have left out Willey, Jordan, Mills and Salt."

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said at the toss, "The plan was to bat first and put some score on the board and then put pressure with the ball. Excited as a captain and hopefully we will do well as a team. For the last few weeks we had a good look at the conditions and practice games as well."

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi. (ANI)















