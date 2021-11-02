T20 WC: Exciting to have Rabada and Nortje bowling in such conditions, says Bavuma

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 2 (ANI): South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma on Tuesday said it is exciting to see Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje bowling in such conditions as it reminds them of playing at home.

This remark from Bavuma came after Proteas defeated Bangladesh in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 fixture to consolidate their place in the top two from Group 1.

Kagiso Rabada led a South African exhibition of quality pace bowling to bowl Bangladesh out for 84 and set up a six-wicket win at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"It was a good day for us. Obviously, the conditions were good for the pacers. Good effort with the ball, then clinical with the bat I would say. Excites us to have Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje bowling in such conditions, reminds us of playing at home. Blessed to have both of them in our side. One guy is touching 150, the other guy has all the skills and bowls high-speeds too," Temba Bavuma said in the post-match presentation.

Rabada took three wickets across five balls in the Powerplay, while Tabraiz Shamsi took 2/21 and Anrich Nortje wrapped the innings up for 3/8.



"We wanted to get the score in a good time. It was tricky because it was still nipping around when I went in. Big game. England... we need to play our best cricket. They have had the better of us of late. We would like to make amends." he added while talking about the upcoming clash against England.

With this loss, Bangladesh, which still have no points, are mathematically ruled out of progressing to the next round. South Africa play England on Saturday in their last Super 12 game to confirm their place in the semi-final. (ANI)







