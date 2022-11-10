T20 WC: Hales used dimensions of ground really well, says England skipper Buttler after win over India

Adelaide [Australia], November 10 (ANI): Following his side's ten-wicket win over India in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup, England skipper Jos Buttler said that Alex Hales made use of the ground's dimensions really well and the character shown by team since their loss to Ireland has been amazing.

Top knocks from openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler powered England to an emphatic 10-wicket win over India in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia at Adelaide on Thursday.

"I think the character we have shown since then (England's loss against Ireland) - it has been amazing. We came here very excited, there was a very good feeling. Everyone from 1 to 11 - stood up today. We always want to start fast and aggressive. Rashid was batting at 11, that is incredible to know that we have such depth," said Buttler at a post-match presentation.

"Hales used the dimensions well and he has shown his form. He was brilliant today. It is important to enjoy this, it was a brilliant performance from us. I think we need to give special credit to Jordan, to bowl 3 overs at the death coming into the semi-final, it was a tough job. He handled the pressure towards the end pretty well, especially bowling against a world class player like Hardik Pandya," added the skipper.

With this, the final between England and Pakistan is set.



Put to bat first by England, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) were the stars for Men in Blue with the bat. They put on a crucial stand of 61-runs for the fourth wicket.

Pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/43. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes got a wicket each.

Chasing 169, England put pressure on Indian bowlers right from the first over. India did not have any answer for the onslaught brought by Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*). England chased the total with all ten wickets in hand with four overs to spare.

Hales (86* off 47 balls) was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match'.

Brief Score: India: 168/6 (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3-43) vs England: 170/0 in 16 overs (Alex Hales 86*, Jos Buttler 80*) (ANI)

