T20 WC: Have grown lot as team in finding ways to get through tough times, says Temba Bavuma

Dubai [UAE], November 6 (ANI): South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said that his side have always fought like a team and stood beside each other during tough times.

South Africa will be facing England in their final game of the Super 12s like every other at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday.

For South Africa, the match-up with England will be do-or-die and Proteas captain Temba Bavuma expects his players to leave everything out on the field.



"I think first of all, in the context of the event that we're at, tomorrow is obviously a big game. Some have even called it as almost our quarter-final. So I think from that point of view and looking at our expectations as a team coming to this event, we want to play our best cricket tomorrow. I think the first point when we go out would be to win the game. Obviously, the team has gone through a lot over the last while, players, members of management," said Bavuma in an official ICC release.

"We've learnt a lot about each other. We've grown a lot as a team in finding ways to get through all the tough times that we've gone through collectively. Every game we only speak about going out and fighting it out as a team. We don't leave it to individuals. We don't rely on individual brilliance to bring it home for the team," he added.

South African skipper further said that his side will approach their final game of the Super 12s like every other at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 so far.

"It's all about us as a team giving everything that we want. It won't be any different. We'll still be showing the same character, the same fight that we've shown while in this tournament," said Bavuma. (ANI)

