T20 WC: I dare say that if I play, I'll be listed at No. 3, says Mitchell Marsh

Dubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Monday said that if he goes on to play the T20 World Cup, then he will be batting at the number three position.

Marsh was Australia's standout batting star on the recent tours of West Indies and Bangladesh, scoring 375 runs across 10 matches. In both the series, the star batted at number three for Australia, and he ended up showing phenomenal performances.

". But I think the beauty of our squad is that from three to six or even seven, all of us can float. It will just be a matter of game situation and who we think is best to go in next," ESPNcricinfo quoted Marsh as saying.

"So, I think I'll be at the top, but it's about being adaptable and being able to float with the guys that we've got coming after me," he added.



Talking about his preparation for the World Cup, Marsh said: "I probably feel more confident just in my preparation and that often allows me to go out there and just play the game and try and perform for the team," he said. "I know that when I've prepared really well I go out there full of confidence and that's certainly been the case for the last few months. I'll continue to do that."

Marsh also said that he tried picking up the brains of Adam Zampa to know where the spinners might look to bowl against him.

"I just asked him where he would bowl to me, to try and stop me from scoring. I think if I can try and nullifying bowlers from and doing that, and get the game a bit more on my terms when playing against spin, it becomes a little bit easier and you can you get more boundary options," said Marsh.

"I've watched guys like Marcus Stoinis who use the crease unbelievably well. Getting back and hitting guys over deep midwicket off the back foot for six and I think when you start playing shots like that, then you get more balls in your area to look down the ground. In these conditions we know we're going to get a lot of spin," he added.

Australia will open its campaign against South Africa in the upcoming T20 World Cup on October 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

