T20 WC: India favourites to win tournament, Rahul to be top run-scorer, says Brett Lee

Dubai [UAE], October 21 (ANI): Former Australia pacer Brett Lee reckons that India are the favourites to win the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

India will open its T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. Lee has also picked KL Rahul as the top run-scorer of the tournament, while he also picked Mohammed Shami as the leading wicket-taker.

"But saying that, I think India are probably the favourites with their top four or five batters and their bowling attack. I have KL Rahul down as the top run-scorer in the tournament and Mohammed Shami to be the leading wicket-taker, purely going on the last few months. So if they deliver and India have one of the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers, it's a good start," Lee wrote in his column for International Cricket Council (ICC).



"But I'm confident Australia can do it and it all starts against South Africa - a brilliant match to start what will hopefully be a brilliant tournament for the Baggy Greens," he added.

The former Australia pacer also said that the Aaron Finch-led side has a strong chance of winning the tournament provided David Warner and Mitchell Starc have a good show with the bat and ball.

"For me, the expectation is that Australia will go and win the tournament. I know they might be high expectations but if you don't go and set the bar very high, you are not going to succeed. We have not had a lot of success in this format - it is time we changed it and we do have a side that can take it all the way. It obviously won't be easy, especially when you look at how strong teams like England, India and New Zealand are," Lee said.

"But this Australian side is loaded with talent and for me, the key is David Warner. I would like to say he is saving the runs for the games that count after his IPL form! He was really harshly dealt with there and it may have knocked some confidence out of him but he thrives on the big stage. Everything should be rosy for him here, class is permanent. I will also put a lot of weight behind Mitchell Starc. There has been some debate in the last year about Starc being past his best but he would be in my team every single time, Josh Hazlewood has had a good IPL and Pat Cummins is a superstar. He is the David Beckham of the team, whatever he touches turns to gold," he added.

Australia will open its T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. (ANI)

