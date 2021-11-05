T20 WC: India win toss, opt to bowl against Scotland

Dubai [UAE], November 5 (ANI): India won the toss and opted to bowl against Scotland in their Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Speaking at the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli said, "We are going to bowl first. Dew is going to be a big factor. Try and restrict them and chase it down. Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday (smiles). The intensity from ball one is important. For us, it's just about keeping that intensity on for 20 overs. That's something we expect from people. Shardul makes way for Varun - third spinner."

Scotland is yet to register a victory in the Super 12 stage but they cannot be taken lightly as they gave New Zealand a run for their money on Wednesday.



The Men in Blue also need to keep an eye on their run rate, so one can expect Kohli and team to go hell for leather from ball number one.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal (ANI)

