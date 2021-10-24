T20 WC: It was day that didn't go as per plan, says Temba Bavuma

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 23 (ANI): South African skipper Temba Bavuma expressed his disappointment as his team was defeated by Australia in the first Super 12s match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Batting first, South Africa were restricted to 118/9 with Josh Hazelwood shinning with the ball.

"We always talk about us being resilient and there was an opportunity. Big effort from the guys to get us to the last over. We just didn't get enough with the bat and it was always going to be tough for the bowlers, and it was a good effort from them to get it to this stage," said Bavuma in a post-match presentation.



"Australia bowled well. They assessed the length well and hit that back of a length. Their spinners too bowled tight. Aiden held the innings and got us to a decent total. As much as it was a day that didn't go to plan, we can take positives. We showed fight. We spoke during the halftime that we won't give up," he added.

Chasing 119, Australia started off at a low pace with skipper Aaron Finch being sent back by Anrich Nortje without scoring a single run. Following Finch, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh also lost their wickets and by the end of the 7.5 overs, Australia was 38/3.

Steve Smith played an innings of 35 runs in 34 balls and kept the hopes for his side alive. But at the end of the 15.2 overs, Smith and Glenn Maxwell were also sent back, leaving the team's total to 81/5. It was Stoinis, who in partnership with wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, ended the match with a boundary and took Australia home.

Earlier in the match, South Africa lost early wickets, with Australia's Josh Hazelwood and Adam Zampa scalping two wickets each.

Australia will now be facing Sri Lanka in their next ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash on October 28 in Dubai, while South Africa will take on West Indies on October 26. (ANI)

