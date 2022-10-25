T20 WC: Kohli is best batter in the world, says net bowler Irfan Jr. at SCG

Sydney [Australia], October 25 (ANI): Having claimed a sensational victory over Pakistan, Team India is now gearing up for the upcoming clash against the Netherlands in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.



The team hit the ground running with their first practice session at Sydney Cricket Ground (SGC) on Tuesday.

Net bowler Muhammad Irfan Jr. who hails from Pakistan bowled to Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in the nets. Irfan said that he enjoyed bowling to the star batters of India like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik and called the batters 'World Class' players.



"I bowled to Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Because of the pitch, I got bounce and that is why I enjoyed bowling against these three batsmen. Nets pitches and practice pitches are different because of the bounce the batters were having difficulties. All three of them are World Class players and bowling to them was fun," Muhammad Irfan told ANI.



"I am here in Sydney since 2019. I play for the Western suburbs district. Through New South Wales I got an opportunity and I have come to give every team practice before that is why I come to every session for practice," he said.

'Chasemaster' Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 83 as India pulled off a miracle four-wicket victory over Pakistan in a final over thriller at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Melbourne last Sunday.

"Recently Virat helped India win a match against Pakistan. So, it felt great to bowl to him in nets. He is the best batsman in the world. Virat Kohli gave me best wishes and to hear it from one of the best in the world is great," he added.

During the session, Rahul and Dinesh Karthik faced Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the nets. Karthik also practised throw-downs with Kohli. Everything happened under the watchful eyes of Head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour.



Rahul and Rohit played some crisp drives and looked in good touch which will reduce management's concerns over the openers' form slump. Rohit who failed to play a critical knock against Pakistan on Sunday had an intense extended practice in the nets. Rishabh Pant was also seen playing some measured shots in the nets.

India will play the Netherlands next on October 27 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. (ANI)

