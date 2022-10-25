T20 WC: Kohli, Rohit, Rahul sweat it out at nets in SCG; Pandya, pacers skip practice session

Sydney [Australia], October 25 (ANI): Having sealed an emphatic win over Pakistan, Team India is now gearing up for the upcoming clash against the Netherlands in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

The team hit the ground running with their first practice session on Tuesday.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma looked to be in good touch during a net session at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SGC) on Tuesday.

Batting at the famous SCG, 'Chasemaster' Kohli and opener KL Rahul also enjoyed a fruitful net session.

The practice session was an intense one as both bowlers and batters worked hard to take their skills to the highest level before their second T20 World Cup match.



During the session, Rahul and Dinesh Karthik faced Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the nets. Karthik also practised throw-downs with Kohli. Everything happened under the watchful eyes of Head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Rahul and Rohit played some crisp drives and looked in good touch which will reduce management's concerns over the openers' form slump. Rohit who failed to play a critical knock against Pakistan on Sunday had an intense extended practice in the nets. Rishabh Pant was also seen playing some measured shots in the nets.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya skipped the practice session in order to take rest. The bowlers meanwhile bowled the hard lengths in nets, Yuzvendra Chahal also rolled his arm over as did Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, the star pacers of the team Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh decided to skip the practice session ahead of the match against the Netherlands.

India will play the Netherlands next, with the match scheduled for October 27 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. (ANI)

