T20 WC: Look at records shattered during Virat Kohli's match-winning masterclass at Melbourne

Melbourne [Australia], October 24 (ANI): Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is back breaking records and cricket is healing! During his instant classic match-winning knock of 82* off 53 balls against Pakistan during the ICC T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), 'Chasemaster' Kohli went on another record-breaking spree.

Here is a look at some of these records:

1). Highest run-scorer in T20I history

Virat became the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket history. In 110 appearances and 102 innings in the shortest format, Kohli has 3,794 runs at an average of 51.97. One century and 34 half-centuries have been scored by the batter in this format, with the best score of 122*.

Behind him in the T20I run charts are compatriot and skipper Rohit Sharma (3,741), New Zealand veteran Martin Guptill (3,531), Pakistan star batter Babar Azam (3,231) and Irish veteran Paul Stirling (3,119).

2). Most fifty-plus scores at ICC events

Virat surpassed his batting idol and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to register the most fifty-plus scores at ICC events. The star Indian batter accomplished his 24th fifty-plus score to surpass Sachin's total of 23 during his side's Super 12 match against Pakistan at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In his 26 matches at ICC Cricket World Cup events, Kohli has scored 1,030 runs at an average of 46.81. Two centuries and six half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 107.

In his 22 matches and 20 innings at ICC T20 World Cup, Virat has scored 927 runs at an average of 84.27. Eleven half-centuries have come out of his bat, with a best of 89*. He is the third-highest run scorer in tournament history behind West Indies legend Chris Gayle (965) and Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka (1,016).

In his 13 ICC Champions Trophy matches, 529 runs have come out of Virat's bat at an amazing average of 88.16 in 12 innings. Five half-centuries have come out of his bat, with best score of 96*.

Combined, in his 61 ICC event matches, Virat has scored 2,486 runs in 60 innings at an average of 60.63. Two centuries and 22 half-centuries have come out of his bat with the best score of 107.

On the other hand, Sachin has scored 2,278 runs in 45 World Cup matches across 44 innings at an average of 56.95. Six tons and 15 fifties have come out of his bat, with a best of 152. He is the leading scorer in tournament history. Sachin has made no appearances at ICC T20 World Cup.

In Champions Trophy, Sachin has scored 441 runs in 16 matches at an average of 36.75 in 14 innings. One century and one half-century have come out of his bat in this tournament, with the best score of 141.



Overall, Sachin has scored 2,719 in his 61 matches at ICC events. These runs have come at an average of 49.43. Seven centuries and 16 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 152.

3). Sixth highest run-scorer in international cricket history

Virat Kohli also surpassed legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid to become the sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket history.

Now, Virat is in the sixth position among the highest run-scorers in international cricket. In 528 matches, he has scored 24,212 runs at an average of 53.80. 71 centuries and 126 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 254*.

On the other hand, Rahul Dravid has now dropped to the seventh position among the leading run scorers in the sport's history. In 509 appearances, Dravid has scored 24,208 runs at an average of 45.41. 48 centuries and 146 half-centuries have been scored by the batting great, with the best individual score of 270.

4). Highest stand for any wicket against Pakistan in T20Is

In their five-wicket win over Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup, India created another record as Virat and all-rounder Hardik Pandya recorded the highest partnership for any wicket against the arch-rivals in the shortest format.

In their Super 12 match against Pakistan, both batters added a match-winning 113 runs in just 78 balls.

With this partnership, they surpassed the previous record set by the legendary middle-order duo of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, who had stitched a stand of 97 runs for the fourth wicket against arch-rivals back in December 2012.

5). Highest average during successful chases in ICC T20 World Cup history

Virat has Bradman-esque statistics while pulling off chases in T20 World Cup, which solidify his billing as the 'Chasemaster'. In 9 successful chases at the global event of the sport's shortest format, Kohli has scored 518 runs at a whooping average of 518.00 in nine innings. He has stayed unbeaten eight times and his best score is 82*. In these chases, he has smashed seven half-centuries. This star is absolutely unstoppable and hard to dismiss during chases.

6). Kohli unbeaten = Team India's win

This star batter has been unbeaten 18 times while chasing during T20Is. In all these matches, the results went in India's favour. This is another statistic that proves how brilliant Virat is as a chaser. (ANI)

