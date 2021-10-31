T20 WC: Never comfortable while playing international cricket, says Chris Jordan

Dubai [UAE], October 31 (ANI): England pacer Chris Jordan said that one is never comfortable while playing international cricket as there is no scope of making a mistake.

Chris Jordan scalped three wickets as his side defeated Australia on Saturday in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"It was a great bowling effort from the boys. Woakesy set up the tone. We try to keep it as simple as possible. We try and assess the pitch quickly. We tried to hold our lengths and bowl it straight and luckily it worked today," said Chris Jordan in a post-match presentation.



"You just try to stick to your strengths and then still add a little bit to your skills. You are never comfortable in international cricket. Every day you want to improve as there are so many players who want to get into the team," he added.

Earlier, opting to bowl first, England made good use of the conditions to bundle Australia out for 125. Though the Aussies recovered from a horror start through Aaron Finch and the lower order, they failed to set up a total that would challenge the fiery England line-up.

Chris Woakes and Chris Jordan were the stars with the ball, accounting for five wickets between them, with Jordan named Player of the Match for figures of 3/17 in four overs.

Jos Buttler led the carnage with the bat, smashing the Australian bowlers to all corners en route his 71* off just 32 balls, as England chased down 126 with eight wickets and 8.2 overs remaining. (ANI)

